Baseless propaganda: India rubbishes Pak claim of involvement in Lahore bombing

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: India on Thursday dismissed as "baseless propaganda" Pakistan's accusations, blaming India for the blast that took place outside the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed.

During a press conference, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India."

"Pakistan would do well to expend the same effort in setting its own house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there," he said.

"The international community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as 'martyrs'," he added.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf told reporters in Islamabad that the mastermind of the attack that killed three and injured 24 people is an Indian citizen and he is associated with the Research and Analysis Wing.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said on Twitter that the planning and financing of the attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. He also asked the global community to mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour.

With India trying to get the political process rolling further in Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad is doing all it can to stall the same and hence these allegations too are being hurled.

Pakistan has been making concerted efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has been maintaining that the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.