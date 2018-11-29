  • search

Afghanistan: 10 killed, 19 injured after Taliban attacked military installation in Kabul

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    At least 10 people were killed and 19 others were wounded after Taliban attacked a military installation "G4S compound" in PD9 of Kabul city, Afghanistan, on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

    Afghanistan: 10 killed, 19 injured after Taliban attacked military installation in Kabul
    Representational Image

    Officials said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other fighters started a gun battle with the forces in the area.

    No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

    G4S, one of the world's largest security groups, helps guard the area around the British embassy.

    Also Read | Afghanistan: 20 police personnel killed in Taliban ambush

    The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a United Nations-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

    Read more about:

    afghanistan kabul taliban killed injured

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue