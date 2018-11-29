Afghanistan: 10 killed, 19 injured after Taliban attacked military installation in Kabul

At least 10 people were killed and 19 others were wounded after Taliban attacked a military installation "G4S compound" in PD9 of Kabul city, Afghanistan, on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

Officials said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other fighters started a gun battle with the forces in the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

G4S, one of the world's largest security groups, helps guard the area around the British embassy.

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a United Nations-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.