Afghanistan: 20 police personnel killed in Taliban ambush

By
    Kabul, Nov 26: At least 20 police personnel were killed in an ambush by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan's Jawan district, reports quoted Afghan official as saying on Monday. The ambush is said to have taken place on Sunday in Farah area of Jawan district.

    Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the provincial council in Farah, said four policemen, including the deputy provincial police chief, were wounded in the attack on Sunday afternoon near Lash wa Juwayn district. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

    On Friday, a massive blast at a Mosque in Afghanistan's Mandozai district on Friday left at least 27 dead.

    On October 29, an explosion was reported in PD9, in Pul-e-Charkhi area, close to the Independent Election Commission's offices.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
