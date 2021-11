You won’t be able to book, cancel train tickets for 6 hour-duration for next 7 days: Details inside

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 14: You will not be able to book, cancel train tickets for next seven days as the Indian Railways is upgrading the system data with new train numbers and other relevant items in a bid to normalise passengers services in a phased manner, in the post-Covid era.

The Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for 6:00 hours during the lean business hours of the night for next 7 days. This is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc.

Since huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize impact on ticketing services.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14 and 15-Nov to the night of 20 and 21-Nov starting at 23:30 hrs and ending at 0530 hrs.

During these 6 hours (from 23:30 to 05:30 hrs ) period, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

Ministry of Railways has requested it's customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalize and upgrade the passenger services.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 19:21 [IST]