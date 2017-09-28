Yamuna Expressway blocked by locals near Mathura

The traffic on Yamuna Expressway came to a halt on Thursday morning near Mathura after locals blocked the highway in protest against a road accident which left three persons injured.

Locals block Yamuna Expressway near Mathura (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Three men were injured and one was killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first accident, a speeding truck rammed into defunct truck standing on service lane near milestone 100 and 7 km away from nearest toll plaza in Mannt police jurisdiction of Mathura district at around 2 am, said a TOI report.

In the second accident, a truck rammed into a private bus from behind, after the bus driver allegedly applied the sudden brake in between the road.

In a separate accident on Tuesday, four people, including two minors, were killed and six others seriously injured after their car hit the divider when the driver tried to avoid colliding with a herd of nilgai on the Yamuna Expressway

Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 9:30 [IST]
