Yamuna Expressway blocked by locals near Mathura

The traffic on Yamuna Expressway came to a halt on Thursday morning near Mathura after locals blocked the highway in protest against a road accident which left three persons injured.

Three men were injured and one was killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first accident, a speeding truck rammed into defunct truck standing on service lane near milestone 100 and 7 km away from nearest toll plaza in Mannt police jurisdiction of Mathura district at around 2 am, said a TOI report.

In the second accident, a truck rammed into a private bus from behind, after the bus driver allegedly applied the sudden brake in between the road.

In a separate accident on Tuesday, four people, including two minors, were killed and six others seriously injured after their car hit the divider when the driver tried to avoid colliding with a herd of nilgai on the Yamuna Expressway

OneIndia News