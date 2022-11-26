'What has happened to our priorities?': Amit Mishra slams critics who targeted Akshay Kumar over Chadha tweet

New Delhi, Nov 26: Cricketer Amit Mishra has extended his support to Akshay Kumar, who has come under attack from a section of people for calling out Richa Chadha over her remark on the Galwan clash.

The cricketer took Twitter to back Akshay Kumar and wrote "What has happened to our priorities? Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army."

Akshay Kumar had criticised Chaddha's remark by sharing a screenshot of her comment and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Many netizens had attacked Akshay Kumar and notably actor Prakash Raj and said, "Didn't expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking. [sic]"

On Wednesday, Richa reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt General Dwivedi. Meanwhile, Richa issued an apology statement for her tweet which caused a social media uproar and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.

India and China are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since June, 2020. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

With inputs from ANI

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 17:09 [IST]