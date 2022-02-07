A week before election, Akshay Kumar becomes Uttarakhand brand ambassador

For Quick Alerts
A week before election, Akshay Kumar accept offer to become Uttarakhand brand ambassador
India
New Delhi, Feb 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has accepted the offer to become the brand ambassador of poll-bound Uttarakhand.
The actor met Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday in Dehradun. "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand," news agency Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, the assembly election for the 70 seats in the Hill Star will be held on 14 February.
Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 10:04 [IST]