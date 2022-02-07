YouTube
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
    A week before election, Akshay Kumar accept offer to become Uttarakhand brand ambassador

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has accepted the offer to become the brand ambassador of poll-bound Uttarakhand.

    A week before election, Akshay Kumar becomes Uttarakhand brand ambassador

    The actor met Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday in Dehradun. "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand," news agency Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is quoted as saying.

    Meanwhile, the assembly election for the 70 seats in the Hill Star will be held on 14 February.

    Read more about:

    akshay kumar uttarakhand uttarakhand election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
    X