A week before election, Akshay Kumar becomes Uttarakhand brand ambassador

‘I hope to be back home soon’: Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Did PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar get vaccinated in Bihar? 2 comp operators suspended for data fraud

A week before election, Akshay Kumar accept offer to become Uttarakhand brand ambassador

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has accepted the offer to become the brand ambassador of poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The actor met Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday in Dehradun. "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand," news agency Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the assembly election for the 70 seats in the Hill Star will be held on 14 February.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 10:04 [IST]