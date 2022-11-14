'Kantara' box office: Even as Bollywood's Akshays and Ajays struggle, this one hits Rs 75-crore mark

When PM Modi stopped by on Bengaluru street to greet crowd | VIDEO

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has achieved something that the movies of A-list Bollywood actors have struggled to achieve at the box office this year.

On Sunday, 'Kantara' surpassed the Rs 75-crore mark at the Hindi box office in India. The movie has hit the milestone in 31 days after hitting the screens in the Hindi market on October 14.

In its fourth weekend, the movie has collected Rs 6.25 crore (Friday: Rs 1.25 crore, Saturday: Rs 2.30 crore and Sunday: Rs 2.70 crore).

The most surprising part of its success is that 'Kantara' has reached the feat when the movies of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar (Ram Setu) and Ajay Devgn (Thank You) are struggling at the collection centres.

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu', which was released on October 25, has raked in around Rs 70 crore whereas Ajay Devgn's 'Thank You' which also hit the screens on the same date, has earned around 47 crore.

'Kantara' box office collection (Hindi): Rishab's film ends 4th weekend on yet another high

As far as the overseas box office is concerned, the Rishab Shetty-starrer has collected $481,072 in Australia, € 77,111 in Germany, MYR 58,690 in Malaysia, $40,255 in New Zealand, £153,408

in the UK and $2,052,592 at the US box office.

While the Telugu version of 'Kantara' has collected $947,807 (till Saturday), the Kannada version has made a business of $1,207,337.

The movie, produced by Hombale Films of 'KGF' series, was made with less than Rs 20 crore budget.

