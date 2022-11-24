Hurts to see this: Akshay Kumar condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Mumbai, Nov 24: Actor Akshay Kumar has responded to actor Richa Chadha's now-deleted tweet on the Galwan Valley clash etween Indian and Chinese soldiers.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," Kumar tweeted.

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Richa Chadha took to Twitter to mock the Indian Army.

'Galwan says hi.' In June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with the Chinese PLA soldiers. 20 Indian braves laid down their lives. The Chinese too lost many soldiers, but Beijing never gave out the official figures," the actor posted.

Her tweet was in response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Army Command IA that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues an order, Chadha tweeted with a Glawan taunt.

Later Richa Chadha tendered an apology and stated that it was unintentional, adding that it is an emotive issue for her.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said in her apology tweet.

""My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she added.

The Galwan clash came amidst the tense stand-off between the Chinese PLA and Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both countries have deployed nearly 60,000 soldiers along the LAC ever since the stand-off began.

Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan is "committing atrocities" against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences.

Hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the minister said the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan" -- parts of PoK.