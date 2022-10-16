YouTube
    'Liar, Liar…pants on fire!': Akshay Kumar denies owning a private jet worth Rs 260 crore

    Mumbai, Oct 16: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday rejected reports that claimed he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

    Taking to Twitter Akshay Kumar wrote, "Liar, Liar...pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in the mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK."

    Akshay Kumar's fans also came out in full force to support the actor.

    "Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, nice to see your aggressive mood after long time," s fan commented.

    "Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with "jali Naa...teri jali na"? wrote another.

    On work front, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Ram Setu, has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

    Ram Setu is an action-adventure film by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev.

    The film follows the story of an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, which is also known as Adam's Bridge in English.

    The Akshay Kumar=starrer Ram Setu film is set for an October 25 release.

    X