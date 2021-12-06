Did PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar get vaccinated in Bihar? 2 comp operators suspended for data fraud

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Dec 6: Two computer operators at Karpi community health centre have been suspended for allegedly uploading on the Covid-19 vaccination portal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and a few other dignitaries of getting their jabs at Bihar's Arwal district, NDTV reported.

In a case of data fraud, the names of Modi, Gandhi, Chopra along with Akshay Kumar had multiple entries on the portal, indicating that they allegedly got vaccinated at the aforementioned Arwal district, the report added.

The local authorities suspended the two computer operators and ordered an inquiry after clips of this fraud went viral on social media sites.

As per NDTV website, District Magistrate J Priyadarshini said, "This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard."

Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that he had spoken to the chief medical officer of the district and asked him to check the data from other hospitals to ensure that there were no errors.

He added, "If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law. We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken,"

However, Bihar has administered 8,63,12,902 doses in the state out of which 5,53,77,427 people have taken the first dose and 3,09,35,475 have been fully vaccinated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 21:30 [IST]