Watch: PM breaks security protocol, stops car on Varanasi street, to accept gifts from Local

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi was welcomed with warm gestures, flower petals and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' from the people in his Lok Sabha constituency.

In a video, the Prime Minister's car is seen making its way through a narrow lane lined with residents and shopkeepers shouting slogans and greeting him with flowers.

Defying the security protocols, PM Modi accepted gifts from a man on the streets of Varanasi on Monday as he asked his security personnel to allow him near his car as his convoy was on its way to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi stopped his car and asked his security personnel to step aside. He then opened the door of his car to accept a turban and a scarf from the man.

The man presented the scarf and turban to PM Modi.

On his arrival in the city, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple. He inaugurated new corridor of Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple, began his speech with chants of 'har har mahadev'. The project costs around ₹ 339 crore.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:22 [IST]