YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: PM breaks security protocol, stops car on Varanasi street, to accept gifts from Local

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi was welcomed with warm gestures, flower petals and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' from the people in his Lok Sabha constituency.

    Watch: PM breaks security protocol, stops car on Varanasi street, to accept gifts from Local

    In a video, the Prime Minister's car is seen making its way through a narrow lane lined with residents and shopkeepers shouting slogans and greeting him with flowers.

    Defying the security protocols, PM Modi accepted gifts from a man on the streets of Varanasi on Monday as he asked his security personnel to allow him near his car as his convoy was on its way to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

    PM Modi stopped his car and asked his security personnel to step aside. He then opened the door of his car to accept a turban and a scarf from the man.

    The man presented the scarf and turban to PM Modi.

    On his arrival in the city, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple. He inaugurated new corridor of Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple, began his speech with chants of 'har har mahadev'. The project costs around ₹ 339 crore.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X