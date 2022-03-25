Former journalist, influential OBC leader: Swatantra Dev Singh takes oath as minister in UP Cabinet

BJP retains Keshav Prasad Maurya as deputy CM: 7 things to know about his political career, life

Lucknow, Mar 25: Swatantra Dev Singh, an influential OBC leader and currently the state BJP president, took oath as minister in the Yogi Adityanath government today.

Singh was born on February 13, 1964 in a village of Mirzapur district. He belongs to the backward Kurmi caste and played a crucial role in paving the way for the party's second consecutive win in the UP Assembly polls. He was elevated to the post of the state BJP chief in 2019.

Swatantra Dev Singh started his journey as a reporter in one of the Hindi language daily newspaper prior in 1986. Singh, who comes from a family with no political background, was the first person in his family to join politics and subsequently join BJP.He comes from Kurmi Caste and is one of the most prominent face of OBCs in Uttar Pradesh.

He was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led previous government and earlier held various positions in the party, including that of its state vice-president and general secretary.

He also held the post of the the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

At present, Singh is a member of the state Legislative Council and had played a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 and 2017 election rallies in UP.

Singh holds BSc degree from Bundelkhand University.