'Nari Shakti' in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet as more Women ministers take oath

Lucknow, Mar 25: Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term on Friday at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet will be welcoming onboard, five women ministers this time.

The number of women ministers in the cabinet goes up this time, from the current existing number of four women in the Lok Sabha to five.

Women In Yogi's Cabinet 2.0

Overall, there are 5 women in Uttar Pradesh's Council of Ministers-

Baby Rani Maurya,

Gulab Devi, Pratibha

Shukla,

Rajani Tiwari and

Vijay Laxmi Gautam

Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya takes oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government. She is one of only five women who have been chosen to be part of the 52 ministers in the Adityanath cabinet.

Apart from CM Adityanath, today all the 52 leaders took their oaths for the ministerial posts in the swearing-in ceremony, where several senior BJP leaders and top Bollywood celebrities were in attendance.

Interestingly, Adityanath will once again have two deputy chief ministers. While Keshav Prasad Maurya will continue as a deputy chief minister, the second post will be reportedly given to Brahmin leader Brajesh Pathak.

Some of the new faces in the Council of Ministers are former bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, ex-Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. The allies also found representation with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad getting a Cabinet berth. Moreover, Ministers in the earlier Cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained.

The BJP has been victorious in winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The saffraon party claimed a voting share percentage of 41 percent this time in UP. The next on the list was Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party that claimed a voting share percentage of 32 per cent.

