New Cabinet Ministers of UP 2022

Lucknow, Mar 25: Yogi Adityanath took oath for a historic second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The grand ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Surya Pratap Shahi

Swatantra Dev Singh

Baby Rani Maurya

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Jaivir Singh

Dharam Pal Singh

Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Anil Rajbhar

Jitin Prasada

Rakesh Sachan

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Yogendra Upadhyaya

Ashish Patel

Sanjay Nishad