New Cabinet Ministers of UP 2022

    Lucknow, Mar 25: Yogi Adityanath took oath for a historic second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The grand ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

    Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

    Yogi Adityanath

    The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

    • Suresh Kumar Khanna
    • Surya Pratap Shahi
    • Swatantra Dev Singh
    • Baby Rani Maurya
    • Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
    • Jaivir Singh
    • Dharam Pal Singh
    • Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'
    • Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
    • Anil Rajbhar
    • Jitin Prasada
    • Rakesh Sachan
    • Arvind Kumar Sharma
    • Yogendra Upadhyaya
    • Ashish Patel
    • Sanjay Nishad

