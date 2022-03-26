UP CM Adityanath holds first cabinet meeting
LUcknow, Mar 26: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries & top officials at 11:30am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.
"This was a meeting to just know each other as it is a large Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers will meet again at 10 am tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya as saying.
A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker. Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.
The Governor will administer the oath of Protem speaker on March 26. Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.
"Yogi Adityanath"
A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.