Who is A K Sharma, the ex-bureaucrat who took oath in UP today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: Ex-IAS officer, A K Sharma today took as oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government today.

BJP MLC, A K Sharma is also considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for delivering time-bound results, Sharma earned Modi's confidence as his secretary during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister by successfully handling the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to get investments to the state.

He was also handling the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) ministry's affairs, a crucial department working under the prime minister's plan for the revival of the economy following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from Allahabad University.

Sharma remained secretary in the CM's office till 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime e Minister.

He then joined the PMO as joint secretary in 2014 and was elevated to the additional secretary rank in 2017.