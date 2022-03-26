YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 26: There are 22 ministers with pending criminal cases and 39 crorepatis in the newly formed government in Uttar Pradesh. 20(44%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    39 crorepati ministers in newly formed UP government

    Out of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 45 ministers analysed is Rs 9 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi constituency with assets worth Rs. 58.07 crores.

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Dharamveer Singh an MLC Member from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with assets worth Rs. 42.91 lakhs.

    A total of 27 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Rakesh Sachan of Bhognipur constituency with Rs. 8.17 crores of liabilities.

    20(44%) ministers have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 25 (56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years. Out of 45 ministers analysed, 5(11%) are women.

    Saturday, March 26, 2022, 15:14 [IST]
