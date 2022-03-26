For Quick Alerts
Speaker of UP: BJP likely to pick 8 time MLA Satish Mahana
India
New Delhi, Mar 26: Eight time MLA, Satish Mahana is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the new Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, reports said.
Mahana was not made a minister at the grand swearing-in-ceremony of Yogi Adityanath on Friday. Today, UP Governor, Anandiben Patel will administer the oath to pro-term speaker Ramapati Shastri and the newly elected MLAs will be administered their oaths on March 28 and 29.
Mahana is likely to be declared as the Speaker after all the MLAs are administered the oath of office. In the previous government, Mahana was the Minister of Industrial development.
Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 9:39 [IST]