Who is Danish Azad Ansari? Lone Muslim face in new Yogi cabinet

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 25: Danish Azad Ansari has replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minister of state for minorities welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government as the only Muslim face in the new UP cabinet.

The 32-year-old had joined the ABVP when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he completed his graduation. He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, having the minister of state status.

Danish was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the BJP just before the Assembly elections. He has done his schooling from Ballia's Holy Cross School.

His becoming a minister wasn't unexpected but a symbol of faith reposed by the party in its dedicated worker, said UP's lone Muslim minister Danish Azad Ansari on Friday.

Ansari is not a member of either house of the UP legislature. "I thank the party for giving an ordinary party worker like me such a big opportunity. I thank them for this. I would discharge my duties with full honesty," he told PTI.

When asked whether getting the ministerial berth was unexpected, he said, "No, this was not the case. The BJP recognises the hard work of each and every worker. For me, it is a symbol of trust reposed by the party in its dedicated worker."

"The welfare schemes run by the BJP are benefitting the Muslims. This government does not ask anyone's caste and religion before giving them benefits of the schemes. The BJP works for basic facilities and necessities of the Muslims," he said.

He also claimed that the faith of Muslims in the BJP has increased.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 20:49 [IST]