YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh: EC team holds meetings with district magistrates, police officers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 30: A delegation of the Election Commission, which is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met district and division level officials here to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections.

    Uttar Pradesh: EC team holds meetings with district magistrates, police officers

    The EC delegation, which arrived on Tuesday, held meetings with officials all through the day. An official spokesperson said the delegation met district magistrates, police chiefs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs and other officials and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

    Earlier, a booklet, voters' guide, a pamphlet on information about EVMs and VVPAT machines prepared by the office of the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh was released.

    On Tuesday, the EC delegation held meetings with various political parties. Representatives of BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Communist Party of India met the delegation.

    During the meetings, the BJP demanded that women security personnel be posted at every polling booth, while the SP sought a separate list of differently abled voters and those above the age of 80. The RLD had demanded that VVPAT slips be recounted.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 election commission of india

    Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X