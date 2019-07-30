  • search
    Updates: Family identifies body of Siddhartha, cops yet to term it as suicide

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mangalore, July 30: V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son in law of former Karnataka chief minister, S M Krishna is no more. His body was found after a 36 hour search.

    Updates: Doctors arrive at Wenlock hospital for post mortem of V G Siddharthas body

    Who is V G Siddhartha? Here's all you need to know about India's coffee king

    The body was found in the river at the Hoige Bazar area in Mangalore. Siddhartha was missing since Monday.

    Follow all the updates here:

    Jul 31, 2019 9:05 AM

    Family members of VG Siddhartha have reached Mangaluru.

    Jul 31, 2019 9:04 AM

    The Income Tax Department on Tuesday had denied charges of harassment during its probe against Café Coffee Day (CCD) promoter VG Siddhartha.

    Jul 31, 2019 9:04 AM

    VG Siddhartha's body washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen.

    Jul 31, 2019 9:04 AM

    Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya expressed shock at the death of VG Siddhartha. He was distantly related to the CCD owner.

    Jul 31, 2019 9:03 AM

    Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje expresses grief at the tragic death of VG Siddhartha.

    Jul 31, 2019 9:03 AM

    The Karnataka Congress party blamed the BJP for creating an atmosphere antagonistic to growing businesses.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:48 AM

    Only after the postmortem and autopsy can be ascertained whether it was a case of suicide. The police is yet to term the death as a suicide.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:48 AM

    Meanwhile Coffee Day has countered the claim by the Income Tax and said that the letter written by Siddhartha is authentic. The board also reviewed the letter signed by Siddhartha and even shared it with the relevant authorities.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:46 AM

    VG Siddhartha's body will be taken to his village Cheekanahalli near Chickmagalur, where his aged parents live. He was the only son of his parents

    Jul 31, 2019 8:26 AM

    KT Rama Rao condoles VG Siddhartha's death

    Jul 31, 2019 8:25 AM

    Doctors have now arrived at the Wenlock Hospital to conduct the postmortem on VG Siddhartha's body

    Jul 31, 2019 8:21 AM

    The post mortem procedure of VG Siddhartha will take a couple of hours to complete.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:20 AM

    Friends and relatives have confirmed that the body recovered from Netravati River is that of VG Siddhartha, says Mangaluru MLA UT Khader.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:06 AM

    In his final letter addressed to the CCD family, VG Siddhartha said he fought for a long time but "today, I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend". "Tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation," he said.

    Jul 31, 2019 8:04 AM

    The body is being shifted to hospital for post mortem. After the autopsy, VG Siddhartha's body will be handed over to the family.

    Jul 31, 2019 7:45 AM

    The postmortem will be conducted at the Wenlock hospital in Mangalore.

    Jul 31, 2019 7:45 AM

    We found the body early Wednesday morning. It needs to be identified. We have informed the family members. The body will be shifted to the Wenlock Hospital and further investigations will continue, Mangalore police commissioner, Sandeep Patil said.

    Jul 31, 2019 7:24 AM

    The body was found after a massive search operation that was launched on Monday evening. The operation lasted 36 hours and involved 8 teams. Search operations were called off on Monday night and resumed early Tuesday morning.

    Jul 31, 2019 7:20 AM

    The body of V G Siddhartha has been found. He was missing since Monday. The body was found in the river at the Hoige Bazar area in Mangalore.

    Jul 31, 2019 7:20 AM

    The body of Siddhartha has been found.

    Jul 31, 2019 6:46 AM

    Search operations to resume shortly. Operations had been suspended on Monday. 8 teams have been deployed to carry out the operations.

    Jul 31, 2019 6:46 AM

    A fisherman is said to have told the police that he saw a man likely to be Siddhartha jumping into the river. The police has recorded the statement of the fisherman Symond D’Souza.

    Jul 31, 2019 6:46 AM

    The fisherman said that he heard a loud sound at around 7 pm on Monday. He said that he saw a man struggling to float, but by the time, he could reach there, he had drowned. The fisherman said he could reach the spot, but as the current was strong, he could not find the man.

