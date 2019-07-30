Updates: Family identifies body of Siddhartha, cops yet to term it as suicide

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Mangalore, July 30: V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son in law of former Karnataka chief minister, S M Krishna is no more. His body was found after a 36 hour search.

The body was found in the river at the Hoige Bazar area in Mangalore. Siddhartha was missing since Monday.

Family members of VG Siddhartha have reached Mangaluru. The Income Tax Department on Tuesday had denied charges of harassment during its probe against Café Coffee Day (CCD) promoter VG Siddhartha. VG Siddhartha's body washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen. I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Govt Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 30, 2019 Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya expressed shock at the death of VG Siddhartha. He was distantly related to the CCD owner. A tragic end to the coffee King #VGsiddartha is really disappointing.



My heart goes out to the family, friends & his well-wishers. He'll forever live in the heart & minds of thousands.



Indeed a great loss to country!#OmShanthi — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 31, 2019 Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje expresses grief at the tragic death of VG Siddhartha. #VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate.



Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India’s entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy



Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless pic.twitter.com/rbwUymoM3B — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 31, 2019 The Karnataka Congress party blamed the BJP for creating an atmosphere antagonistic to growing businesses. Only after the postmortem and autopsy can be ascertained whether it was a case of suicide. The police is yet to term the death as a suicide. Meanwhile Coffee Day has countered the claim by the Income Tax and said that the letter written by Siddhartha is authentic. The board also reviewed the letter signed by Siddhartha and even shared it with the relevant authorities. VG Siddhartha's body will be taken to his village Cheekanahalli near Chickmagalur, where his aged parents live. He was the only son of his parents Saddened & shocked at the way #VGSiddhartha ended his life. Had an opportunity to meet him briefly a few years ago; found him affable & gentle. RIP



Hope his family & friends at CCD find strength in this difficult time — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 31, 2019 KT Rama Rao condoles VG Siddhartha's death Doctors have now arrived at the Wenlock Hospital to conduct the postmortem on VG Siddhartha's body The post mortem procedure of VG Siddhartha will take a couple of hours to complete. Friends and relatives have confirmed that the body recovered from Netravati River is that of VG Siddhartha, says Mangaluru MLA UT Khader. In his final letter addressed to the CCD family, VG Siddhartha said he fought for a long time but "today, I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend". "Tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation," he said. The body is being shifted to hospital for post mortem. After the autopsy, VG Siddhartha's body will be handed over to the family. The postmortem will be conducted at the Wenlock hospital in Mangalore. We found the body early Wednesday morning. It needs to be identified. We have informed the family members. The body will be shifted to the Wenlock Hospital and further investigations will continue, Mangalore police commissioner, Sandeep Patil said. The body was found after a massive search operation that was launched on Monday evening. The operation lasted 36 hours and involved 8 teams. Search operations were called off on Monday night and resumed early Tuesday morning. The body of V G Siddhartha has been found. He was missing since Monday. The body was found in the river at the Hoige Bazar area in Mangalore. The body of Siddhartha has been found. Search operations to resume shortly. Operations had been suspended on Monday. 8 teams have been deployed to carry out the operations. A fisherman is said to have told the police that he saw a man likely to be Siddhartha jumping into the river. The police has recorded the statement of the fisherman Symond D’Souza. The fisherman said that he heard a loud sound at around 7 pm on Monday. He said that he saw a man struggling to float, but by the time, he could reach there, he had drowned. The fisherman said he could reach the spot, but as the current was strong, he could not find the man.