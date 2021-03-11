TN elections 2021: SDPI to contest from 6 seats as it seals alliance with AMMK

New Delhi, Mar 11: After Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has sealed an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to fight the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Earlier, the SDPI was holding talks with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) but decided to join hands with AMMK instead. The party will contest in 6 constituencies in the AMMK alliance - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai.

"We're in an alliance with AMMK. SDPI to contest in 6 constituencies in AMMK alliance - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai. We'd talked with Makkal Needhi Maiam but we decided to forge an alliance with AMMK," said Nellai Mubarak, SDPI Tamil Nadu President.

On March 10, AMMK released its first list of 15 candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Former state Ministers, P Palaniappan, G Senthamizhan, and C Shanmugavelu would contest from Pappireddipatti, Saidapet and Madathukulam respectively while S Anbazhagan, and K Sugumar, both former MPs, have been fielded from Rasipuram and Pollachi segments respectively.

Dhinakaran is the nephew of late chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala. Despite his aunt declaring that she would stay away from politics and urging her supporters to ensure the victory of the ruling AIADMK and defeat DMK in the polls, TTV has decided to contest the elections.

Tamil Nadu with 234 assembly constituencies will have single-phase elections on April 6. The main fight is between the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The BJP in alliance with the AIADMK and the Congress has joined hands with the DMK.