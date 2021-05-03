Mamata powers TMC to win in Bengal; BJP, LDF retain power in Assam, Kerala; DMK to form govt in TN

Vote Percentage of Parties in Tamil Nadu 2021: DMK, ADMK, NTK, Congress, BJP, MNM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, May 03: The DMK returned to power in Tamil Nadu after ten years. The DMK alone secured 133 seats in the elections.

The AIADMK secured 66 seats, followed by the Congress with 7. The BJP bagged 4 seats while the CPI and CPI(M) won 2 each. The PMK and VCK ended up with 5 and 4 seats respectively.

The DMK's vote share was 37.7 per cent. The AIADMK had a vote share of 33.29 per cent, followed by the Congress at 4.26 per cent. The PMK was third with a vote share of 3.82 per cent. The BJP's vote share stood at 2.61 per cent while in the case of the others it was 14.5 per cent. On 0.01 per cent opted for NOTA.

DMK polled 17,336,223 votes, while the AIADMK bagged 15,320,749. The Congress got 1,967,211 votes while the BJP ended up with 1,200,471 votes.