Average winning margin in TN assembly elections was 48.3%

New Delhi, June 23: The average winning margin in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections was 48.3 per cent of the total votes polled. In the 2016 elections winners won by an average of 45.67 per cent of total votes polled says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

85(36 per cent) winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

149(64 per cent) winners won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

54(38 per cent) out of 144 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50per cent and above.

74(37per cent) out of 201 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50per cent and above.

Margin of victory: 8 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 1000 votes. 3 winners have won with more than 45per cent of margin of victory. Winners with declared criminal cases and their margin of victory: 88 out of 144 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background. Among these 88 winners, 2 winners have won with more than 45 per cent margin of victory. Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency won with 50.47 per cent margin of victory. Crorepati winners and their margin of victory: 36 out of 201 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up. Among these 36 winners, 2 winners have won with more than 40 per cent margin of victory. Among these, Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency won with 50.47per cent margin of victory. Performance of women winners: Among the 234 winners, 12 are women. All of them won with 34per cent and above of vote share in their constituencies. Among the women winners, Sivagama Sundari. K (DMK) from Krishnarayapuram Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 53.37per cent in her constituency and 17.48per cent margin of victory. Performance of re-elected winners: Out of total 79 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 35per cent of vote share in their respective constituencies. 33(42per cent) have won with more than 50per cent of vote share. 26(33per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10per cent of margin of victory whereas 8 have won with more than 30per cent of margin of victory. NOTA: The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 4,62,36,492 votes polled in Tamil Nadu Assembly, 2021, 3,45,538 (0.75per cent) were polled for NOTA.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 9:29 [IST]