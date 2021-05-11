In new TN assembly DMK has most MLAs with pending criminal background, crorepatis

31 of 32 ministers in Tamil Nadu are crorepatis

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: There are 28 ministers who have declared criminal cases in the new Tamil Nadu ministry. 16 (50%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 32 ministers analysed, 31 (97%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 32 ministers analysed is Rs 11.71 crores.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is R.Gandhi from Ranipet constituency with assets worth Rs. 47.94 crores. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Mano Thangaraj T from Padmanabhapuram constituency with assets worth Rs. 23.39 lakhs.

A total of 25 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is R.Gandhi of Ranipet constituency with Rs. 14.46 crores of liabilities.

4 (13%) ministers have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 27 (84%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. One minister has declared his age 83 years. Out of 32 ministers, 2 are women.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 16:25 [IST]