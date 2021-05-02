Who will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, May 02: After a decade in opposition, the DMK is on course to capturing power from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as per the trends made available for the 234 segments, while the incumbent ruling party appears set to win a chunk of seats that would make it a formidable opposition.

Stalin, with a firm grip of the DMK after his father's demise, finally attempting to end the DMK's ten-year drought devoid of power in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, Stalin said that going by the leading position of the DMK-led alliance in majority of the constituencies, it is clear that the party will form the next government

The carefully constructed demigod-like image makeover of Stalin hid his long struggle to fill the shoes of his father and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu - M. Karunanidhi. He had campaigned tirelessly accusing the EPS government of failing to fuel Tamil Nadu's growth, sacrificing the state's interests and autonomy to the BJP at the Centre and not protecting the state's unique Tamil culture and language from onslaughts of North India based BJP.

The party also hopes to ride the ten-year anti-incumbency that has formed against the AIADMK plus the persistence of the anti-BJP mood it had whipped up during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It should be noted that the opinion poll earlier this month has put Stalin as the top pick for CM of Tamil Nadu with over 38 per cent people preferring him for the job. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was chosen by just 31 per cent of the people.

Stalin is a six-term MLA in Tamil Nadu winning the first poll in 1991. He was already a known name in Tamil Nadu politics by then, courtesy his early entry into political campaigns that saw him going to jail during Emergency.

Karunanidhi declared Stalin as his successor in 2013. The DMK failed in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Voices were raised against Stalin. By 2019, Stalin had silenced his critics.

Stalin led the DMK-alliance to an impressive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and bypolls for 21 assembly seats. The DMK won all 20 seats its contested in the Lok Sabha election while the alliance won 38 of 39 seats. In the assembly bypolls, the DMK-alliance got 12 of 21 seats.