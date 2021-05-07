YouTube
  • search
    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    In Tamil Nadu, Gandhi will handle Khadi ministry, while Nehru gets Urban Development

    Chennai, May 07: Call it coincidence or by design, in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi will be the Khadi and Rural Employment department, while Nehru would in charge of Urban Development.

    In the newly formed DMK Cabinet with M K Stalin at the helm, R Gandhi a four time MLA from Ranipet will be charge of the Khadi ministry. K N Nehru a five time MLA from Trichy West will handle Urban Development.

    It may be recalled that in 2005, Gandhi, his wife and son had faced corruption charges in a disproportionate assets case. He was however cleared of all charges by the court.

    Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
    X