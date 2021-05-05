Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor to stake claim to form govt

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 05: DMK president M K Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and staked claim to form the government. He is said to be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 7. The date of oath-taking ceremony will be decided by the Governor.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple, DMK president M K Stalin had said on Sunday.

Building a strong narrative over the years against the AIADMK and BJP-led governments in Tamil Nadu and the Centre, DMK president M K Stalin reaped huge success in Assembly polls, recreating the 2019 magic when he won the Lok Sabha polls hands down for his party and allies.

The DMK has won 127 seats, and is likely to win six seats from where it is leading, according to trends. When the segments won by DMK''s partners including Congress are added, it worked out to 153 seats out of the total 234.

Garnering two-thirds of the 234 seats, the 68-year old Stalin, through his sustained campaign has yet again ushered in a victory similar to that of the 2019 Parliamentary election win.

The victory did not, however, land in Stalin''s lap and he worked towards it by reaching out to people systematically by targeting the Centre and state governments on many issues.