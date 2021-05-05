In new TN assembly DMK has most MLAs with pending criminal background, crorepatis

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 05: 134 of the 224 candidates who won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have pending criminal cases against them.

    Out of 223 MLAs analysed during Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2016, 75(34%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    57 (25%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

    Winning candidates with cases related to Murder: 2 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

    Winning candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 13 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

    Winning candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 3 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 3 winning candidates 1 winner candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

    Party wise Winning candidates with Criminal Cases: 96 (77%) out of 125 winning candidates from DMK, 12(75%) out of 16 winning candidates from INC, 15(23%) out of 66 winning candidates from AIADMK, 4(80%) out of 5 winning candidates from Pattali Makkal Katchi, 3(75%) out of 4 winning candidates from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, 2(50%) out of 4 winning candidates from BJP and 2(100%) winning candidates from CPI have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise Winning candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 39 (31%) out of 125 winning candidates from DMK, 6(38%) out of 16 winning candidates from INC, 5(8%) out of 66 winning candidates from AIADMK, 3(60%) out of 5 winning candidates from Pattali Makkal Katchi, 1(25%) out of 4 winning candidates from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, 2(50%) out of 4 winning candidates from BJP and 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from CPI have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial

    Crorepati Winning candidates: Out of the 224 winning candidates analysed, 192 (86%) are crorepatis. Out of 223 MLAs analysed during Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2016, 170 (76%) MLAs were crorepatis.

    Party-wise crorepati winning candidates: 111 (89%) out of 125 from DMK, 58 (88%) out of 66 from AIADMK, 14 (88%) out of 16 from INC, 3 (60%) out of 5 from Pattali Makkal Katchi, 3 (75%) out of 4 from BJP, 2 (50%) out of 4 from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and 1 (50%) out of 2 from CPI winning candidate have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per winning candidates in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 is Rs 12.27 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2016 was Rs 8.21 crores.

    Party wise average assets: The average assets per winning candidates for 125 DMK winning candidates is Rs 12.96 Crores, 66 AIADMK winning candidates is Rs 11.78 crores, 16 INC winning candidates is Rs 16.57 crores, 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi winning candidates is Rs 2.22 crores, 4 BJP winning candidates is Rs 12.14 crores, 4 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi winning candidates is Rs 5.05 crores, 2 CPI winning candidates is Rs 2.61 crores and 2 CPI(M) winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 12.05 lacs.

    Comparative:

    Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2021 is 77.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016 was Rs 9.58 crores.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021 is Rs 13.80 crores.

    Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2016 to 2021: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 4.22 crore i.e. by 44%.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 15:46 [IST]
