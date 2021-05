Mamata powers TMC to win in Bengal; BJP, LDF retain power in Assam, Kerala; DMK to form govt in TN

Election results 2021: Praise for Mamata for leading TMC to victory, applauds for Vijayan, Stalin for wins

E Palaniswami tenders resignation as CM of Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 03: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tenders his resignation following the defeat of AIADMK in the state assembly elections.

Ending its decade long stint in the opposition, even relegated to the third spot in the House in 2011, the M K Stalin-led party made a spirited comeback to the ruling saddle to unseat its rival AIADMK.