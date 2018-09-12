This man was too busy with his terrorism skills as his sister got married

Srinagar, Sep 12: He did not attend his sister's wedding as he was too busy furthering his terrorism skills and was engaged in a battle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an encounter at the Kupwara district, Liyaqat Ahmad Lone was killed along with his associate in a fierce encounter with the security forces.

He was killed as his sister was getting married. Liyaqat's sister Rubina Jan was set to receive the groom, when the family heard about his death. Incidentally on Monday, his brother Javaid Lone too had got married and the family was completely unaware that he was caught in an encounter.

The police said that Liyaqat along with his associate Gani Khawaja, both part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were involved in the murder of Hurriyat Conference leader, Hakim-ur-Rehman.