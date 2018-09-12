  • search

This man was too busy with his terrorism skills as his sister got married

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 12: He did not attend his sister's wedding as he was too busy furthering his terrorism skills and was engaged in a battle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In an encounter at the Kupwara district, Liyaqat Ahmad Lone was killed along with his associate in a fierce encounter with the security forces.

    This man was too busy with his terrorism skills as his sister got married
    Image Courtesy: @KashmirHorizon

    He was killed as his sister was getting married. Liyaqat's sister Rubina Jan was set to receive the groom, when the family heard about his death. Incidentally on Monday, his brother Javaid Lone too had got married and the family was completely unaware that he was caught in an encounter.

    Also Read | It is Jihad silly, not unemployment which drew 62 per cent educated Muslims towards terrorism

    The police said that Liyaqat along with his associate Gani Khawaja, both part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were involved in the murder of Hurriyat Conference leader, Hakim-ur-Rehman.

    Read more about:

    security forces jammu and kashmir terrorism lashkar e tayiba

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue