In J&K's Kupwara, IED detected and diffused

Srinagar, Oct 19: Security forces on Wednesday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.

J&K | Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir police averted a major terror attack today by recovering & in-situ destroying a 20kg IED at Handwara, in Kupwara district: Indian Army



(Picture source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/COUzteTyon — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:46 [IST]