In J&K's Kupwara, IED detected and diffused
Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 19: Security forces on Wednesday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.
J&K | Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir police averted a major terror attack today by recovering & in-situ destroying a 20kg IED at Handwara, in Kupwara district: Indian Army— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
(Picture source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/COUzteTyon
They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:46 [IST]