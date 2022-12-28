J&K: Security forces gun down 4 terrorists hiding in truck

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 28: The security forces have gunned down four terrorists in an encounter that took place on the Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu this morning.

    Additional forces had to be rushed to the spot as there was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists. Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh said that they noticed unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu and the driver managed to flee, he added. When the truck was searched we found terrorists hiding in it, Singh also said. The terrorists fired at the forces and retaliatory firing was done, he said.

    Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu
    Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu. PTI Photo

    The encounter was first reported by the residents who woke up this morning to the sounds to six grenade blasts followed by a heavy exchange of fire.

    On Monday, the police had defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A major terror attack had been averted thanks to the alert forces. Following one coded sheet and one letter pad of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Tayiba was found at the spot.
    Official said that a case has been registered at the Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

    "IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," a statement by the police read.

    In November the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces undertook a joint operation and recovered one AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, RDX powder, nails and ball bearings, live rounds, batteries, detonators, IED mechanism circuit at Bandipora,.

    X