Unable to bear heat of security forces, naxalites make desperate call to boycott Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24: The proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has called for a boycott of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

In a press release it has urged the people to raise black flags to show resentment towards the airstrikes on the Maoist belts.

Abhay the spokesperson of the CPI-M Central Committee said that they condemned the targeted airstrikes on our party men who fought bravely and were able to injure at least 6 security personnel in the operation on January 11.

One of our beloved cadre, Gang has attained martyrdom in the enemy's attack. We would like to salute her and others for their exemplary bravery and sacrifice, the press release also said.

The committee also said that the Republic Day celebrations should be stopped as the consecutive Indian governments have utterly failed to implement the true idea of the Constitution in its behaviour, their propaganda about Republic Day is entirely delusional and do not have any moral credibility to celebrate it.

The CPI-M accused the government, in particular Union Home Minister Amit Shah for launching a decisive battle against Left Wing Extremism since October last year.

In the last week of October Amit Shah had chaired a chintan shivir in which he vowed to eradicate both the rural and urban naxals. He reiterated his commitment in the December meet with security agencies following which on January 7 2023, he publicly announced to eradicate the Maoist Party before 2024, the statement read.

The government forces have been attacking us from Jharkhand to Telangana with drones and helicopters. It is an all out offensive against us which has been bravely dealt with by our cadres. Despite their bravery the media has been biased and been reporting these attacks as some sort of surgical strikes on us and we strongly condemn the same, the CPI-M statement read.

In the forests of our country some people who are the bonafide natives of this land are fighting for their constitutional right while the government is busy opening up police camps against them. They are pushing for saffronisation of the people, the statement also said.

The statement comes in the wake of decisive action being taken against the naxalites who operate in the jungles, while their urban friends work against India in the cities.

In 2022 three naxalites in Chhattisgarh and Odisha were caught while four were killed in an encounter. During the same year, 824 naxalites surrendered, while 12 arms and 188 rounds of ammunition was seized from them.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 13:21 [IST]