YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 3 Naxalites surrender

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sukma, Sep 6: Three Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

    The Naxalites, including a woman who was the vice-president of Jantana Sarkar, surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the day, an official said.

    In Chhattisgarhs Sukma, 3 Naxalites surrender

    The surrendered Naxalites were impressed by the state government's rehabilitation policy and the district administration's campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term in local Gondi dialect which means new dawn), he said.

    Madkam Hidme was the vice-president of Jantana Sarkar in Bijapur, while Punem Kanna was a member of the Naxal's doctor committee and Karam Sukku was the vice-president of Peddagalur Jantana Sarkar in Bijapur district, the official said.

    Sukma: 3 CRPF personnel injured in firing by naxalitesSukma: 3 CRPF personnel injured in firing by naxalites

    The trio was allegedly involved in an encounter at Budgicheru village in Bijapur district in 2015, he said. As per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, necessary assistance will be provided to them, the official added.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    naxalites surrender security forces sukma chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X