YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Naxals in Chhattisgarh burn vehicles, mobile towers in revenge

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Nov 21: Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh carried out five separate incidents in which they burnt vehicles, including a JCB, a grader, a tractor, buses, and two mobile towers. They are avenging the death of Darshan Padda and Jagesh, who were killed in the recent firing by Chhattisgarh police.

    They set on fire a mobile tower in the first case. After that, they blocked the Antagarh-Narayanpur state highway number 5 by felling trees. The incident happened in the Tadoki police station area.

    Naxals in Chhattisgarh burn vehicles, mobile towers in revenge

    According to an India Today report, the third incident took place just 1 km away from the Koyalibeda police station, located in the market in which they set on fire a new private bus that would ply on the Koylibeda-Kanker route.

    In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 3 Naxalites surrenderIn Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 3 Naxalites surrender

    In the fourth incident in Jiram Terai of the Koylibeda police station area, a Jio mobile tower was set on fire. In the fifth incident, a JCB, a grader, and a tractor were set on fire in Markanar in the Koylibeda police station area.

    A complaint has been registered at the Telibandha police station, but no FIR has been lodged yet. Police reached the spot in the night to control the ruckus.

    Besides, the Naxalites put up banner posters all over the road.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    naxals chhattisgarh naxalites

    Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X