    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Oct 26: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about presence of terrorists, a police official said.

    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla underway

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

    Watch: Indian Army's dog critically injured during encounter in Anantnag

    No casualties have been reported in the encounter so far, the official added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
    X