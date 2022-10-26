Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underway

Kashmir edition of Kumaon Literary Festival to begin in Srinagar next week

Srinagar

oi-PTI

Srinagar, Oct 26: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported in the encounter so far, the official added.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:30 [IST]