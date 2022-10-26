Keep youself updated with latestSrinagar News
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underway
Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 26: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about presence of terrorists, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.
Watch: Indian Army's dog critically injured during encounter in Anantnag
No casualties have been reported in the encounter so far, the official added.
Comments
Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:30 [IST]