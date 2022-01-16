Telangana: Major fire at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad, Jan 16: A massive fire broke out at the heritage Secunderabad Club building here in the early hours of Sunday damaging most parts of the structure, police said. However, there were no casualties, they said.

A police patrol team noticed the blaze at around 3.15 AM and alerted the Fire department and seven fire engines including one from the Army were rushed to the spot and flames were extinguished by 6 AM, a police official told PTI. It was a major fire and based on preliminary investigation the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, the official said.

Telangana | A fire that broke out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad was brought under control by 6 am this morning. The fire broke out at about 3 am today; the main building is fully burnt: Mataiah, Inspector, Marredpally Police Station pic.twitter.com/RLCTdqeHzH — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Visuals on social media showed the building completely engulfed in flames. According to Secunderabad Club website, the Secunderabad Club was established by the British in 1878 and it is one of the oldest clubs in India.

Located on a 22-acre campus, the Club's century old Main Club House, carefully and aesthetically maintained, has been given Heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

The club boasts of dining, reading, indoor and outdoor sports with its own cricket field and many recreational facilities. It may be the only members club to have its own dedicated Sailing Annexe, its website says.

