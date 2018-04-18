Tamil Nadu governor sparks controversy for patting journo on cheek

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit sparked controversy for patting the cheek of a lady journalist without taking her permission.

The incident occurred when Purohit had called a press conference to speak on a case which involves a professor allegedly luring students to sexual encounters and who had claimed to have known the Governor.

Lakshmi Subramanian, a senior journalist for a well-known weekly magazine, was also present for the press conference and when she asked Purohit a question, he patted her on the cheek without her consent without giving an answer. She later took to Twitter to vent her anger at how her personal space had been invaded upon.

Meanwhile, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi was quick to react, tweeting, "Even if the intention is above suspicion, a person, who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist's personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being."

