YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu coronavirus

    Tamil Nadu announces night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays: What's allowed, what's not

    By
    |

    Chennai, April 18: Amid rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced night curfews and complete lockdown on Sundays. The curfew will remain in force between 10 pm to 4 am.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Only essential services allowed to operate during night curfew. Media, petrol pumps, continuous process industries exempted. Transport for emergency medical need, airport, railway station alone will be allowed.

    All tourist centers, beaches and parks to remain shut.

    Summer camps not allowed.

    A minimum 50 per cent work from home to be adopted by the companies.

    The government announced the postponement of Class 12 board exams for stateboard students. However, practical exams which began on Friday will continue as scheduled.

    Parcel facility allowed from hotels from 6am- 10am, 12pm- 3pm and 6pm-9pm on Sundays.

    100 people allowed for weddings and 50 for funerals.

    MORE tamil nadu NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X