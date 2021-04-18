Tamil Nadu announces night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays: What's allowed, what's not

The unbelievable journey of a watchman to IIM Professor

Chennai, April 18: Amid rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced night curfews and complete lockdown on Sundays. The curfew will remain in force between 10 pm to 4 am.

Only essential services allowed to operate during night curfew. Media, petrol pumps, continuous process industries exempted. Transport for emergency medical need, airport, railway station alone will be allowed.

All tourist centers, beaches and parks to remain shut.

Summer camps not allowed.

A minimum 50 per cent work from home to be adopted by the companies.

The government announced the postponement of Class 12 board exams for stateboard students. However, practical exams which began on Friday will continue as scheduled.

Parcel facility allowed from hotels from 6am- 10am, 12pm- 3pm and 6pm-9pm on Sundays.

100 people allowed for weddings and 50 for funerals.