Stop politicising Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa BJP tells Congress

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

Panaji, Dec 18: A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspected two under-construction bridges, the ruling BJP Monday said the Congress should stop politicising his health issue.

The Congress has been holding Jan Akrosh' rallies across Goa demanding "resumption" of governance in the state, claiming Parrikar's health has affected the functioning of the administration.

For the last two months, Congress has been raising the issue of CMs health by holding various protests. They don't get any response for it because people have high regards for Parrikar.

Also read: Inhuman to force Parrikar to continue working: Omar Abdullah

"Everyone knows the contribution of Parrikar to the state," state BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanavade said at a press conference.

He said the Congress should stop politicising the health issue of CM.

Referring to Parrikar's visit to two under- construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers, he said people have now fully realised that what the Congress had been saying about Parrikar's health was far from truth.

PTI