Why Manohar Parrikar stopped riding a scooter to work

By Anuj Cariappa

Panaji, Mar 18: When one speaks about the late Manohar Parrikar, tales about his simplicity are often referred to. He has been called as the 'original aam admit,' by many.

Among the several tales about his simplicity, the one which is spoken most about is him riding a scooter to work.

However it was in early 2014 that he stopped riding a scooter to work. Parrikar himself told a gathering of BJP workers in Canacona on January 13 2014 that he longer rode his scooter.

I no longer ride the scooter fearing an accident. "People ask me whether I travel on a scooter. I tell them that I don't anymore. My mind is filled with work-related thoughts and if I ride my scooter while my mind is somewhere else, then I could meet with an accident," Parrikar had said.

Driving home a point of safety at the gathering, Parrikar said that he now avoids riding or travelling pillion on a scooter.

In the past, media reports have often cited that Parrikar was still riding a scooter in Panaji as he went about purchasing things from the local markets.