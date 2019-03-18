  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Manohar Parrikar stopped riding a scooter to work

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Panaji, Mar 18: When one speaks about the late Manohar Parrikar, tales about his simplicity are often referred to. He has been called as the 'original aam admit,' by many.
    Among the several tales about his simplicity, the one which is spoken most about is him riding a scooter to work.

    Why Manohar Parrikar stopped riding a scooter to work
    Manohar Parrikar

    However it was in early 2014 that he stopped riding a scooter to work. Parrikar himself told a gathering of BJP workers in Canacona on January 13 2014 that he longer rode his scooter.

    Also Read | Manohar Parrikar, like Narendra Modi, once gave credence to BJP's administrative image

    I no longer ride the scooter fearing an accident. "People ask me whether I travel on a scooter. I tell them that I don't anymore. My mind is filled with work-related thoughts and if I ride my scooter while my mind is somewhere else, then I could meet with an accident," Parrikar had said.

    Driving home a point of safety at the gathering, Parrikar said that he now avoids riding or travelling pillion on a scooter.

    In the past, media reports have often cited that Parrikar was still riding a scooter in Panaji as he went about purchasing things from the local markets.

    More manohar parrikar NewsView All

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar death riding

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue