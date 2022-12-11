PM Modi inaugurates Goa's new airport named after Manohar Parrikar

YouTube
    The Mopa airport in North Goa is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa.

    Panaji, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in Goa named after BJP leader Manohar Parrikar.

    Addressing the event, PM Modi targeted the previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities.

    The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

    The first phase of the airport will be able to handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.It is located in Pernem taluka, North Goa, 35 kilometres north of Panaji, the capital of Goa. The airport is slated to be one of the 15 hubs along the trans-Atlantic, Mediterranean, trans Pacific flight paths.

    The airport has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore. It has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, rain water harvesting, state of the art sewage treatment plant, LED lights on the runways among other facilities.

    The airport boasts of best in the class technology such as 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

