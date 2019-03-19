  • search
    Pramod Sawant, a man groomed by Manohar Parrikar himself

    Panaji, Mar 19: Pramod Sawant who took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa was groomed by the late Manohar Parrikar himself.

    In this file photo dated March 22, 2017, is seen Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar greets Pramod Sawant, after he was elected as the speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly in Panaji. Sawant is expected to take oath of New Goa chief minister after death of Parrikar.
    In this file photo dated March 22, 2017, is seen Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar greets Pramod Sawant, after he was elected as the speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly in Panaji. Sawant is expected to take oath of New Goa chief minister after death of Parrikar.

    Sawant has a big void to fill and is the only leader in the party right now who has the backing of the RSS. He takes over at a time when the BJP is looking at a leader who can lead the party in the state for the next 15 years.

    During the meetings that were held between the BJP and its allies the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), there was no objection to Sawant's candidature. The delay was owing to the allocation of the portfolios.

    Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM at 2 am ceremony, two allies get deputy CM post

    Sawant has been in the fore-front ever since Parrikar's health began to worsen. He had met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that he was ready to take up the role of leading the party in Goa. He had met with the RSS chief last year along with Goa North MP, Shripad Naik.

