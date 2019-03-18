  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manohar Parrikar laid to rest at Miramar beach, thousands join funeral procession

    By
    |

    Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with full state honours at Panjim's Miramar Beach on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union and state ministers were present on the occasion to pay their last respects to the leader.

    Thousands had joined the funeral procession -- a testimony to the affection he received from the people of the seaside state, that ultimately made him its tallest leader.

    Manohar Parrikar laid to rest at Miramar beach, thousands join funeral procession

    After a State funeral was accorded to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, his mortal remains were consigned to flames at Miramar Beach in Panaji.

    Also Read | 8 things about Parrikar that show he was in a different league

    Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former defence minister passed away at 63 at his home in Panaji.

    Parrikar's health deteriorated over the past two days and it is believed that he was put on life support on Saturday night. The Central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, hailing Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader". "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," Modi said in one of several tweets.

    Also Read | Manohar Parrikar passes away: Govt declares national mourning

    The BJP leader enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the party and beyond. Parrikar played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.

    More manohar parrikar News

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar goa

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue