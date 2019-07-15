GFP meet at Parrikar memorial violated sanctity says BJP

India

Panaji, July 15:

By Anuj Cariappa

Panaji, July 15: A day after Goa Forward Party held a meeting at the place where former chief minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated, the ruling BJP said the act violated its sanctity.

The GFP's Vijai Sardesai, and other leaders, had held a gathering near Parrikar memorial at Miramar on Saturday.

Sardesai, along with the rest two ministers of the GFP, and an Independent were dropped from Pramod Sawant cabinet and replaced by four of the 10 MLAs who left the Congress last week and joined the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Goa BJP spokesperson Damodar Naik, without naming the GFP, said alliance partners were wrongly swearing by Parrikar with claims that they were in coalition to keep the word given to the former chief minister.

"We condemn yesterday's incident. Some people were misusing the place where one of our tallest leaders, Manohar Parrikar, was cremated. They have violated its sanctity," he said.

He further questioned why some alliance partners were haggling for better posts after Parrikar's death.

Responding to a question on whether having a coalition with GFP was a wrong decision, Naik said, "Parrikar took the right decision at the right time to help the party.