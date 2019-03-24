Probe ordered into 'purification' of place where Manohar Parrikar's body was kept

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Mar 24: After several social media posts emerged suggesting four Hindu priests performed a 'shuddhikaran' or purification ceremony at Kala Academy, where late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains had been kept, Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude ordered an inquiry into the same.

The rituals, reportedly held at the behest of some staff of the institute, included four priests chanting mantras. It came to light after visuals and images began circulating on social media, sparking outrage over the 'insult to memory of Parrikar.

In a Facebook post, Gaude had said, "I have taken a strong note of some activities carried out in the Academy premises as rituals today. I have ordered an inquiry into it. We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities inside government buildings."

Did not wait for Manohar Parrikar's ashes to cool down: Sena slams BJP

The staff of the government-run institute holds religious rituals, usually once a year with prior government permission. In this case, Gaude said, the ritual was held without his knowledge.

"It is not a suddhikaran (cleansing) ritual as is being said, but I don't know what ritual has been held. On Monday once the inquiry report is in I will have a better idea," Gaude said.

The mortal remains for Goa Chief Minister were kept at the Kala Academy between 10am and 4:00 pm for public homage and several national and state leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Monday prior to the cremation.