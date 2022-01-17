Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal gets thumbs up from Shiv Sena, AAP

Will ban on election rallies be lifted? Election Commission to take decision today

Panaji, Jan 17: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday urged non BJP parties to jointly support BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal's candidature for the upcoming assembly polls.

"If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward Party should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Panaji constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte, who had shifted from Congress to BJP in 2019.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will welcome Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, if he is willing to join it.

Replying to a question asked during his interaction with mediapersons here, Kejriwal said, "I respect Manohar Parrikar. If his son is willing to join AAP, he is most welcome."

Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades. But the ruling party has given him the cold shoulder. However, it is learnt that, Utpal Parrikar is still in the BJP, which governs Goa.

Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the AAP, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), among others, are in the fray.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 18:24 [IST]