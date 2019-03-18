For Quick Alerts
Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM at 2 am ceremony, two allies get deputy CM post
India
Panaji, Mar 19: Pramod Sawant took the oath as the new chief minister of Goa at a 2 AM ceremony today. Sawant succeeds Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for a year.
The new government has two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, from the two small parties backing BJP in the coastal state.
Parrikar was cremated with full state honours in presence of family, top leaders and thousands of followers at Miramar beach on Monday.
