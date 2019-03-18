Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM at 2 am ceremony, two allies get deputy CM post

By Anuj Cariappa

Panaji, Mar 19: Pramod Sawant took the oath as the new chief minister of Goa at a 2 AM ceremony today. Sawant succeeds Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for a year.

The new government has two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, from the two small parties backing BJP in the coastal state.

Parrikar was cremated with full state honours in presence of family, top leaders and thousands of followers at Miramar beach on Monday.

Goa Government formation: Highlights

Pramod Sawant takes oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, at the Raj Bhavan. Party has given me a huge responsibility, I will try my best to carry it out in the best possible manner. Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the CM today, due to him, says CM designate Pramod Sawant. BJP has got the letter of support from GFP, MGP and independents. BJP and allies are in the Goa Raj Bhavan. Nitin Gadkari is reportedly overseeing the latest developments on location. Guv is acting as agent of BJP. It'll be remembered as darkest day in Indian democracy where there's vacuum in govt for over 24 hrs of declaration of CM's death, says Goa Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar. We're strongly condemning undemocratic action of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for not allowing our single largest party to form the govt and allowing BJP to carry on horse trading despite BJP not having sufficient numbers to form the govt, says Congress. All of us are going to meet the Governor. We will hand over the letter of our majority to the Governor, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.